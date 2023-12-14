PREVIEW-Soccer-Stumbling Man Utd prepare for Anfield trip with trepidation

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peter Schmeichel admitted this week that he would rather not think about Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday and many fans will share the fears of the club's treble-winning goalkeeper.

United could hardly be heading to Anfield at a lower ebb after a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and then a meek 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich that condemned Erik Ten Hag's side to a European exit.

A chronic lack of goals and creativity are two of the root causes for United's current plight while a lengthening injury list that now includes defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw is causing Ten Hag further headaches.

No wonder the spectre of last season's 7-0 hammering at Anfield is lurking and why some United fans might make the short trip with a deep sense of trepidation.

United lost 4-0 at Anfield the previous season and have scored just one goal in their last seven visits with the last victory away to their inter-city rivals in 2016. They also have the memory of a 5-0 home drubbing two years ago.

While United have lost half of their 24 games in all competitions this season, Liverpool have moved to the top of the table, even if they have not been completely convincing.

Derbies, however, can be unpredictable and United have made a habit under Ten Hag of answering a crisis with a strong performance, although to add to their problems on Sunday captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended.

"Of course, there's hope -- there is always hope!" former United forward striker Dimitar Berbatov told betting site Betfair in the build-up to the game.

"Especially when it's a derby. United are coming off the back of two defeats, but when it's a derby you expect the boys to understand what this game is about."

Another heavy defeat will pile more pressure on Ten Hag, especially with INEOS Group owner Jim Ratcliffe's imminent 25% buy-in to the club likely to prompt a directional change in football operations.

Despite their home rout against United last season, it was a rare highlight for Liverpool as Juergen Klopp's side finished below United in the table.

This season has seen a Liverpool resurgence though and three successive league wins have allowed them to leapfrog both Manchester City and Arsenal to the top of the table.

Liverpool, who were set to rest many players for Thursday's Europa League game at Union Saint-Gilloise, also have injury worries though with Joel Matip having undergone knee surgery and doubts over the availability of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

It is likely Liverpool will have been knocked off their perch by the time they kick off with second-placed Arsenal at home to Brighton and Hove Albion and third-placed Aston Villa at Brentford earlier on Sunday.

Liverpool have 37 points from 16 games with Arsenal on 36 and Villa on 35. Champions Manchester City are in fourth place with 33 points and host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Villa have emerged as genuine dark horses in the title race thanks largely to a stupendous home record of 15 successive home league wins -- the best sequence in the club's 149-year history.

Chelsea will seek to emerge from a run of three defeats in four league games as they host bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday while the weekend action begins with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur's away trip to Nottingham Forest on Friday.

