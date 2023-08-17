PREVIEW-Soccer-Serie A kicks off with no clear favourite after close-season churn

By Rohith Nair

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Four different clubs have won the Scudetto in the last four years to make Italy's Serie A the most competitive league among Europe's top nations and that trend could continue with no clear favourite when the 2023-24 season kicks off on Saturday.

Italian clubs reached the finals of all three European competitions last season and although Inter Milan, AS Roma and Fiorentina returned empty-handed after narrow defeats, it was a genuine sign of progress for Italian football.

Napoli were the dark horses who blew away the competition in Serie A last term with an exhilarating style of football as the club ended a 33-year drought to win their first league title since the glory days of Diego Maradona.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be expected to lead again after topping the scoring and assists charts but the club have since lost coach Luciano Spalletti after the 64-year-old decided to take a sabbatical.

"I no longer have the energy to be up to the standard of what people love so much," the Italian manager said. "I decided to leave because I feel that I've given all I had."

Napoli are also poorer without centre back Kim Min-Jae, the cornerstone of their miserly defence, who moved to Bayern Munich, while Rudi Garcia came in as Spalletti's replacement.

Although the Frenchman has Serie A experience with Roma, he did not find much success there and arrives from the wilderness having last coached Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi side Al-Nassr.

Runners-up Lazio cannot be ruled out with veteran coach Maurizio Sarri now entering his third season at the club.

But this time he also has the Champions League to contend with while they also lost an important cog in their team when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was prised away by Saudi side Al-Hilal.

BUSY WINDOW

After tamely relinquishing the Scudetto last season, AC Milan have been busy in the transfer window and invested heavily to sign Christian Pulisic, Samuel Chukwueze, Yunus Musah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tijjani Reijnders and Noah Okafor.

The massive outlay of over 110 million euros to get back in contention has partly been due to the loss of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has already hit the ground running at Newcastle United following his record sale.

"It's a big loss from a technical perspective and he must be replaced properly," Milan boss Stefano Pioli said.

Tonali was a constant in central midfield having clocked more minutes than any Milan player, while the loss of midfield engine Ismael Bennacer due to knee surgery has also complicated matters for Pioli.

Former champions Juventus will look to put their off-field drama of financial scandals and points deductions last season in the rear-view mirror as Massimiliano Allegri's squad focus on the league with no European commitments.

Juve are banned from Europe this year, which means Fiorentina were rewarded with a spot in the Conference League after an impressive season where they reached two finals.

The Turin-based club have lost experienced heads in Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado while 75 million euros striker Dusan Vlahovic's future remains unclear.

TINKERMAN RETURNS

Cagliari won promotion in a dramatic playoff only two months ago and, at 71, manager Claudio Ranieri's career has come full circle.

Nicknamed 'The Tinkerman', Ranieri has guided Cagliari back to the top flight for a second time having taken them from the third division to Serie A 33 years ago.

"I have decided that Cagliari will be the last team I will coach ... This is the right place to stop," he told La Repubblica.

Jose Mourinho ended Roma's trophy drought with the 2022 Conference League title but as he enters his third season the question remains whether he can finally crack the top four.

After two sixth-place finishes, Mourinho has aired his frustration over the lack of spending, posing with an invisible player.

Although Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka arrived on free transfers, he complained about the lack of cover for striker Tammy Abraham who is not expected to play until 2024 after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: @RohithNair;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.