PREVIEW-Soccer-Real, Girona feel the heat in LaLiga title race

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Real Madrid and Girona have battled it out for the LaLiga title this season and only two points separate them in the standings heading into a crucial February schedule.

They both face difficult games this weekend before meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu next week, when Girona will have the chance to avenge their only loss in LaLiga this season, a 3-0 home defeat by Real in October.

Before they travel to Madrid, however, upstarts Girona host Champions League contenders and Copa del Rey semi-finalists Real Sociedad who will be looking to get back on track in LaLiga after only one win in their last six games has left them sixth in the standings on 36 points.

That is 19 points behind Girona, who are second on 55 points, two adrift Real Madrid who reclaimed top spot on 57 with a solid performance to win 2-0 at Getafe thanks to a Joselu double on Thursday.

Girona travel to the Spanish capital to face Real at the Bernabeu and a week later go to in-form Athletic Bilbao, who are fifth in the standings on 42 points. They are Copa del Rey semi-finalists and have not dropped a point at home since October.

"Our goal is (to qualify) to Europe, our dream is the Champions League," Girona manager Michel said after their 1-0 win at Celta on Saturday.

Real Madrid also have a tough challenge on Sunday as they host city rivals Atletico in the third derby in a three-week span.

Real snatched a extra-time 5-3 win in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final but Atletico hit back with 4-2 victory, also after extra time, in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico are third in the standings, level with Barcelona on 47 points but ahead on goal difference.

Barca, who snatched a narrow home win over Villarreal on Wednesday in their first game since manager Xavi Hernandez announced he would be leaving at the end of the season, travel on Saturday to in-form Alaves who are 11th in the standings after three consecutive wins.

