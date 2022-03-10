PREVIEW-Soccer-Man United try to salvage season against unpredictable Tottenham

By Peter Hall

March 11 (Reuters) - One week on from their mauling by arch-rivals Manchester City, Manchester United take on fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday looking to salvage what is left of their season.

While they still have the Champions League to fight for, recent form has led to United staring at the prospect of another disappointing campaign, with interim coach Ralf Rangnick unable to inspire the stuttering giants.

The 13-times Premier League champions are fifth in the standings, one point behind Arsenal in the final Champions League qualification spot, but Rangnick's men have played three more games than Mikel Arteta's side.

United are winless in their last three matches in all competitions – they have not gone longer without a victory since a run of six games in September/October 2019.

Uncertainty over who the next permanent manager will be is reportedly causing unrest in the United dressing-room, but Rangnick remains focused on the task at hand.

"I'm still the manager of this team for another 10 games in the Premier League and hopefully a few more games in the Champions League," he said after the City loss.

"We don't always play against Manchester City, we have shown we are capable to win other games. This is my major job in the next two and a half months. Right now, I am happy with the players we have, this is clear."

What is not clear is the version of Tottenham which turns up at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side remain in the race for the top four, sitting seventh, two points behind United with two games in hand, but inconsistency has hampered their progress - Spurs have not won back-to-back games since December in all competitions.

LIVERPOOL PRESSURE

Liverpool remain hot on the heels of City having clawed their way back to within six points of the champions.

After a three-game winless run in December/January, Juergen Klopp's team have won their last seven Premier League games, scoring 19 goals and conceding twice.

They will fancy picking up another win at Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's early kick-off to close to within three of City, given the hosts have lost each of their last four league games – they last lost five consecutive league matches back in 2007 as a League One side.

City have an extra two days rest before they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday, looking to continue their fine form on the road - something that has been pivotal in putting Pep Guardiola's side on course for a fourth league title in five seasons.

City are unbeaten in 13 away games in the Premier League since losing on the opening weekend at Spurs.

After a tumultuous day off the pitch on Thursday, as Britain's government halted a planned sale Chelsea having imposed sanctions on its owner Roman Abramovich, the Blues got the job done on it with a 3-1 win at Norwich City.

Much can change between now and Chelsea's next match against Newcastle United on Sunday, but coach Thomas Tuchel is not thinking about anything other than cementing third spot for his team.

"The news of today is big - in time we don't know how big," he told BBC after his side's win at Norwich. "We cannot influence it.

"That's why we said in the end 'come on, let's focus and let's try to enjoy'."

Fourth-placed Arsenal host Leicester City looking to make it five league wins in a row, while Brentford take on Burnley in a crucial relegation battle.

