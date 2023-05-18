PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City poised to tick off first part of treble

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - A few weeks ago Manchester City's path to a treble still looked littered with obstacles but suddenly Pep Guardiola's side have a clear run to sporting immortality.

The sky blue juggernaut has laid waste to everything in its path in a staggering run of form and they are now just three wins away from matching Manchester United's 1999 feat.

They can tick off the first box this weekend by wrapping up the Premier League title for the fifth time in six seasons.

What had looked like being a two-horse race right to the wire now looks like being a procession after Arsenal buckled under the pressure exerted by a relentless City.

City might be crowned champions before they even kick a ball this weekend if Arsenal lose at relegation battlers Nottingham Forest on Saturday -- a scenario that is more likely than seemed possible a few weeks ago when the Gunners were top of the table.

Even if Arsenal do shake off the hangover of last week's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion, a result that all but ended their title hopes, City will seal the deal on Sunday if they beat Chelsea at home.

Should they require them, City still have two more matches, against Brighton and Brentford, to knock off the three points they require to be crowned kings of England yet again.

In truth, it would be a surprise if City do not extend their winning run in the league to 14 matches by the end of the season and then go on to claim the treble.

Guardiola's side look unstoppable. Just ask Real Madrid's players who were brushed off like a speck of dust in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

City's 4-0 margin of victory at The Etihad Stadium barely did justice to the gulf in class between the sides and Inter Milan will hold no fears for City in the final.

"I don't know what it is, whether it is our fans or the pitch, we just feel unstoppable. Even in the league we feel no-one can beat us. It is unbelievable," City's attacking midfielder Jack Grealish said of his side's home form.

Guardiola's team also have a date with Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 -- potentially the toughest part of their quest to complete the treble as their neighbours will be desperate to keep their epic 1999 feat unique.

While the title race may have petered out earlier than expected, the battle to avoid relegation remains very much on the boil, even if Southampton have already been condemned.

Leicester City are just about hanging on to their top-flight status but depending on results this weekend they may have to start planning for life in the Championship.

With two games left 19th-placed Leicester have 30 points, with Leeds United on 31, Everton on 32 and Forest on 34.

Should Forest beat Arsenal and Everton win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Leicester will go to top-four hopefuls Newcastle United on Monday knowing only a win will keep alive any chance of avoiding the drop.

Leeds will also be hoping that Arsenal and Wolves do them a favour before they travel to West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool's late-season charge could yet see them gatecrash the top-four and they host Aston Villa seeking an eighth successive victory to keep the pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United who are away at Bournemouth.

