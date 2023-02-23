PREVIEW-Soccer-Leipzig and Eintracht clash with top four spot in sight

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Streaks are made to be broken but for RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, who meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday, it will be all about starting new ones as they bid for a top-four spot.

Both Champions League teams saw their runs end two weeks ago, with Leipzig losing to Union Berlin to snap an 18-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, and Frankfurt going down to Cologne to end their own undefeated run since November.

They did bounce back last week by winning their respective league matches but they are for now out of the top four spots that lead to next season's Champions League.

Leipzig, who drew their Champions League last-16 first leg at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, are fifth on 39 points after 21 games, with Eintracht, who lost 2-0 at home to Napoli in the same competition, a point behind in sixth.

Hosts Leipzig will have fit-again Christopher Nkunku in the squad with the France international having recovered from a months-long injury break and having made a substitute appearance against City and in last week's Bundesliga win at Vfl Wolfsburg.

The 25-year-old is extremely important for Leipzig, having netted 12 times in the first 15 league games before his knee ligament injury in November.

Frankfurt need to do more mental work ahead of the game after their disappointing performance against Napoli and the dismissal of top scorer Randal Kolo Muani who will miss the return leg through suspension.

But the France forward, who replaced the injured Nkunku at the World Cup in Qatar and has scored 10 league goals and set up another 10 this season, will be on the pitch on Saturday.

"We will build him up (after his red card) and he will have the chance to recover in the Bundesliga," coach Oliver Glasner said.

League leaders Bayern Munich, who have won just twice in their last six league games, have their work cut out at home to Union Berlin on Sunday, with the visitors having been the surprise package of the Bundesliga this term.

Union are sitting in third place on 43 points, level on points with the champions and Borussia Dortmund.

The Ruhr valley club travel to out-of-form Hoffenheim, hoping to stretch their own perfect streak in 2023 with what would be a seventh straight league victory.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

