PREVIEW-Soccer-Danger lurks for title-dreaming Arsenal at Anfield

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Mikel Arteta's relentless Arsenal can already glimpse glory at the end of the path to a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years but danger still lurks and Saturday's trip to Liverpool is the first of a series of critical fixtures.

Arsenal, who lead the table by eight points, also have to visit reigning champions Manchester City, high-flying Newcastle United and host Chelsea but the immediate priority will be addressing their lamentable recent record at Anfield.

Liverpool have won their last six home league clashes with Arsenal, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

And while Juergen Klopp's side, sitting down in eighth place and facing the prospect of no European football, are not the powerhouse side they were, they remain more than capable of halting Arsenal's charge towards the title.

With second-placed Manchester City facing bottom club Southampton on Saturday, the gap is likely to be down to five by the time Arsenal kick off at Anfield and while that looks a healthy cushion, defeat would put the title race in City's hands as they have played one game less than Arteta's side.

Arsenal have already silenced the doubters who thought they might crack when losing to Manchester City at home in February.

Since then they have won seven consecutive league games, although none against sides of Liverpool's calibre and completing a first league double over them since 2010 would be a huge psychological boost for the north Londoners.

"I think if Arsenal win at Anfield, to me it's an acid test. If you go and win at Anfield I think Arsenal will definitely win the league," former Manchester United multiple title-winner Gary Neville told Sky Sports in the build-up to the game.

City may also have their eye on next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich, but will keep chasing Arsenal and will hope to be in control of their own destiny by the time they host them on April 26.

They have lost only one of their last 13 league games against Southampton who look increasingly likely to be playing second-tier football next season.

The battle to finish in the top four swung very much in favour of Newcastle United and Manchester United on Wednesday as they both moved three points above fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played one game fewer.

Newcastle thrashed West Ham 5-1 but face a sterner test when they return to the capital to face ninth-placed Brentford on Saturday, while Manchester United take on an Everton side clinging to a spot just above the relegation zone.

For Tottenham, time is running out in their bid to finish a tumultuous season in the top four and only victory against a Brighton and Hove Albion side dreaming of Europe themselves on Saturday will rekindle any belief amongst the fed-up fans.

The relegation battle is gearing up to be one of the tightest ever seen in the top flight with the bottom nine teams all in grave danger of going down.

Leicester City, who sacked Brendan Rodgers last weekend, are second from bottom with 25 points and face a 'must-win' game against third from bottom Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth are one of four clubs on 27 points, the others being Nottingham Forest, Everton and West Ham.

Forest, winless in eight games, go to a rejuvenated Aston Villa while West Ham are at mid-table Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, in 14th place, host a Chelsea side with Frank Lampard back in charge as interim manager following the sacking of Graham Potter.

