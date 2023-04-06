PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern hope it's not deja vu against Freiburg after German Cup shock

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich could not feel less confident going into a crunch match at fourth-placed Freiburg on Saturday after they were knocked out of the German Cup by them.

The arrival of new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was supposed to usher in a new sense of urgency and energy and after his winning debut last week over Borussia Dortmund that sent Bayern back into top spot everything in Munich seemed in order.

Fast forward to Tuesday and Bayern's world was turned upside down by Freiburg's stunning 2-1 comeback away victory, including a dramatic stoppage-time penalty winner.

"There is the feeling that overall there is a bit missing. Too little passion, too few emotions," Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. "I feel sick in the stomach. Another title gone.

"A change of coach is a bad sign because it means we have not been performing. So you'd hope to see a reaction. I'm not talking about technical things but about emotions. We have to bring that back to the pitch as soon as possible."

It was Freiburg's first win in Munich and their confidence is soaring ahead of hosting the Bavarians on Saturday.

Freiburg's title hopes may be hanging by a thread with the club on 47 points, eight behind Bayern with eight games left, but their battle for a Champions league spot is on.

Improving RB Leipzig are in fifth spot on 45 and sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt have 41 in the race to finish fourth.

While Bayern, who visit Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg next week, will battle to protect their two-point lead at the top, second-placed Borussia Dortmund have their own tough challenge hosting high-flying Union Berlin.

Dortmund's German Cup exit on Wednesday in a 2-0 defeat at Leipzig came days after losing to Bayern and coach Edin Terzic knows they cannot afford a bad run at this stage of the season.

"There is one important competition left where we want to play a key role but with performances such as in the Cup and in Munich last week it will be difficult," he said.

Dortmund are also out of the Champions League, beaten in the Round of 16 by Chelsea.

"We know our position in the Bundesliga. Now this is the only competition left for us. But we have to improve," Terzic said. "Union is a tough task but we are ready to learn from our mistakes and get back up."

For Union, two points behind Dortmund in third, victory would keep their own astonishing title dreams very much alive.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

