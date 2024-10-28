Preview: Skyward Specialty's Earnings

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Skyward Specialty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Anticipation surrounds Skyward Specialty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 1.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Skyward Specialty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.63 0.57 0.36 EPS Actual 0.80 0.75 0.61 0.65 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -1.0% 10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty were trading at $45.51 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Skyward Specialty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Skyward Specialty.

Analysts have provided Skyward Specialty with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $48.14, suggesting a potential 5.78% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Trupanion, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Neutral 16.35% $40.27M -1.92%

Key Takeaway:

Skyward Specialty ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Skyward Specialty is not provided in the data.

Unveiling the Story Behind Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm has one reportable segment through which it offers a broad array of insurance coverages to several market niches. It operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Breaking Down Skyward Specialty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Skyward Specialty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.42% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Skyward Specialty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

To track all earnings releases for Skyward Specialty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.