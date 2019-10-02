PREVIEW-Saudi oil prices for Asia expected to jump in Nov after attack

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to hike its prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia in November after an attack on its oil facilities led to a spike in Middle East benchmarks last month, industry sources said.
