PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may implement deep price cuts for the crude it sells to Asia in February after Middle East benchmarks and spot prices slumped this month, industry sources said.

    By Florence Tan
    SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
may implement deep price cuts for the crude it sells to Asia in
February after Middle East benchmarks and spot prices slumped
this month, industry sources said.
    The producer is expected to cut official selling prices
(OSPs) of all grades by more than $1 in February from the
previous month, dropping prices back to their lowest levels in
three to four months, a Reuters survey of seven crude buyers
showed.
    This comes after spot premiums for February-loading Middle
East and Russian grades fell by more than half this month as
tight supplies eased following higher output from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their
allies, a group known as OPEC+, and oil releases from strategic
reserves at top consumers. [nL1N2T20GT]
    On the other hand, Asia's demand is set to slow as
refineries prepare for seasonal maintenance https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/sk-energy-hyundai-oilbank-shut-crude-units-march-april-2021-12-21
 in the second quarter. The region accounts for more than half
of Saudi's exports.
    Backwardation in benchmark Dubai's market structure, where
prompt prices are higher than those in the future months, has
narrowed sharply this month, an indication that tight supplies
are easing.
    "The Dubai market structure is weaker and distillates cracks
improved, which makes valuation for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy
worse than light grades," one respondent said.
    For Arab Heavy's OSP, all except one respondent expected
price cuts of more than $1. Strong margins for low-sulphur fuel
oil, which has hit the highest since February 2020, may support
the price of the heavy crude, said the respondent who had
forecast a 55-cent reduction. <LFO05SGDUBCMc1>
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    The producer will set February prices after a Jan. 4 meeting
of OPEC+ to decide whether they will increase output in
February.
    Saudi crude OSPs set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and
Iraqi prices, affecting about 10 million barrels per day (bpd)
of crude bound for Asia.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for February (in $/bbl
against the Oman/Dubai average):
                         JAN       Change         est.FEB OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +4.50     -1.80/-1.50     +2.70/+3.00  
    Arab Light          +3.30     -1.70/-1.30     +1.60/+2.00  
    Arab Medium         +3.05     -1.70/-1.30     +1.35/+1.75  
    Arab Heavy          +1.80     -1.80/-0.55      0.00/+1.25
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
 ((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
