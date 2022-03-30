PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise crude prices to Asia in May to new highs, tracking strong gains in Middle East benchmarks after Western sanctions on Russia disrupted global supplies, traders said.

    * Bigger price hikes for light grades
    * Muted spot trade, Russian Urals may cap price gains

    By Florence Tan
    SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia is expected to raise crude prices to Asia in May to new
highs, tracking strong gains in Middle East benchmarks after
Western sanctions on Russia disrupted global supplies, traders
said.
    The official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab Light
crude in May could rise by $5 a barrel on average to reach
nearly $10 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, the grade's highest
premium ever, a Reuters survey of seven refining sources showed.
    Middle East spot crude premiums for May-loading cargoes hit
records this month after buyers shunned oil from Russia, the
world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, for
fear of European and U.S. over the Ukraine conflict.
    Refiners' margins for middle distillates also hit all-time
highs this month, as Russia cut refining output and diesel
    However, spot premiums have halved from peaks over the last
week in muted trade, prompting some buyers to call for smaller
hikes in Saudi oil prices. [CRU/M]
    "Physical supply-demand balance is not that strong," said
one respondent, adding that spot premiums for grades such as
Murban had fallen dramatically.
    Saudi Aramco may also reduce price hikes for Saudi medium
and heavy grades as Russian Urals crude is still heading into
India, another respondent said.
    Indian state refiners and Nayara Energy have bought several
million barrels of Urals crude this month, drawn by low prices.
    "We recommended lower OSPs as otherwise they (Saudi grades)
will be too expensive next cycle," a third respondent said.    
    Saudi crude OSPs, usually released around the fifth of each
month, set the trend for Iranian, Iraqi and Kuwaiti prices,
affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound
for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    As a matter of policy, Saudi Aramco officials do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for May (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                        APRIL       Change        est.MAY OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +5.90     +4.80/+6.00     +10.70/+11.90 
    Arab Light          +4.95     +4.00/+6.00     +8.95/+10.95  
    Arab Medium         +4.90     +3.70/+5.15     +8.60/+10.05  
    Arab Heavy          +3.55     +3.90/+5.10     +7.45/+8.65
    Source: Reuters, trade     

Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

