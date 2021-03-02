PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise light crude prices for Asia in April

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise its official selling prices (OSPs) for light crude grades for Asia in April, tracking stronger Middle East benchmarks and refining margins, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

    * Middle East benchmarks rose in Feb as oil futures surged
    * Heavier crude grades traded in spot discounts in Feb
    * Asia refiners enter peak maintenance season in Q2
    * Asia refining margins supported by tight supply

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to raise its official selling prices (OSPs) for
light crude grades for Asia in April, tracking stronger Middle
East benchmarks and refining margins, a Reuters survey showed on
Tuesday.
    Sources at five Asian refiners expect the April OSP for
flagship Arab Light crude to increase by an average of 16 cents
a barrel, which would take it to the highest level since August
last year. Their forecasts ranged from increases of 5 cents to
30 cents, in line with gains in benchmarks DME Oman and cash
Dubai's premiums to Dubai swaps.
    Asia's refining margins also improved in February, with
product prices supported by refining output disruptions in Texas
in the United States and Asia's upcoming peak refinery
maintenance period in second quarter.<DUB-SIN-REF> [REF/A]    
    Saudi Arabia voluntarily cut an extra 1 million barrels per
day of production in February and March under a deal among the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies
to support prices.
    The group known as OPEC+ will meet on Thursday to decide
whether to ease supply cuts from April. [nL8N2KU69X]
    However, two of the five survey respondents expected Saudi
Aramco <2222.SE> to maintain or cut April OSPs for the heavier
Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades, after similar grades like
Upper Zakum traded at a discount in the spot market last month.
    "Medium and sour grades performed poorly," said a source
with a Chinese refiner. "Many trades were done in discounts, so
we think they should cut the OSPs."
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
   
    Below are expected Saudi prices for April (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         MARCH      Change       est.APRIL OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +0.60     +0.10/+0.50     +0.70/+1.10  
    Arab Light          +1.00     +0.05/+0.30     +1.05/+1.30  
    Arab Medium         +0.75     +0.00/+0.05     +0.75/+0.80
    Arab Heavy          +0.30     -0.10/+0.10     +0.20/+0.40
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting By Shu Zhang
Editing by Florence Tan, Kirsten Donovan)
 ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters
Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))
 
((Please double-click on the newslink:
[CRU/M] for daily Middle East reports
[OPEC/O] for OPEC stories
[FUEL/A] for fuel oil reports
[LDIS/A] for light products reports
[MDIS/A] for middle distillates reports))

Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More