PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise January oil prices to Asia

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise crude prices for Asia in January following large gains in the Middle East spot market last month, but weak refining margins and an oil reserves release by consumers may cap gains, trade sources said.

    * Gains in benchmarks point to more than $1/bbl hike for
Saudi oil
    * Weak refining margins, SPR release, Omicron weigh

    By Florence Tan
    SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
may raise crude prices for Asia in January following large gains
in the Middle East spot market last month, but weak refining
margins and an oil reserves release by consumers may cap gains,
trade sources said.
    The January official selling price (OSP) for flagship Arab
Light crude could stay little changed or rise as much as $1.20 a
barrel to track a similar gain in Dubai benchmark on strong spot
crude demand last month, a Reuters survey of sources from seven
Asian refiners showed.
    A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+,
whether to continue increasing production by 400,000 barrels per
day in January will also affect how Saudi Arabia sets the OSPs,
traders said. [nL1N2SM003]
    In addition to weighing the impact of the 50 million barrels
of crude release https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-sell-32-mln-bbls-mostly-sour-crude-4-spr-sites-2021-11-25
 from the United States which some analysts say could lead to
surplus in the first quarter, OPEC+ will also be assessing how
the Omicron coronavirus variant could affect fuel demand https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/global-jet-fuel-demand-under-pressure-omicron-border-curbs-2021-11-30
 as nations re-impose border restrictions to curb the disease's
spread. [nL1N2SL2VJ][nL4N2SL14Z]
    Global oil prices <LCOc1> have lost about $10 a barrel since
Thursday when news of Omicron shook investors. [O/R]
    Two of the seven respondents expect Arab Light's January OSP
to rise by more than $1 while forecasts from three others are in
the 50-80 cents range. The remaining two expect the price to
stay unchanged or rise by 10-20 cents.
    Spot premiums for several Middle East and Russian grades hit
near two-year highs https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/asias-spot-crude-market-peaks-possible-oil-reserve-release-2021-11-19
 last month on tight supply and robust winter demand, but the
SPR release https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-set-unveil-emergency-oil-release-bid-fight-high-prices-2021-11-23
 dented sentiment. [nL1N2SA0DC]
    There's far too much supply with the SPR release, and
refining margins have seen a huge drop, said one respondent,
referring to the slide in Singapore complex margins from about
$8 to $2
    "COVID uncertainty has also set in," he added.
    Another trader said supplies from other regions have
improved and Saudi crude prices will have to stay competitive.
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude
bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for January (in $/bbl
against the Oman/Dubai average):
                         DEC       Change         est.JAN OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +4.00     +0.40/+1.50     +4.40/+5.50  
    Arab Light          +2.70     +0.00/+1.20     +2.70/+3.90  
    Arab Medium         +2.35     +0.50/+1.45     +2.85/+3.80  
    Arab Heavy          +1.00     +0.30/+1.70     +1.30/+2.70
    Source: Reuters, trade     

