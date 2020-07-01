PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise August crude oil prices to Asia - survey

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise its August official selling price (OSP) for crude sold in Asia, hiking for a third straight month due to rising Middle East benchmarks and a rebound in Asian refining margins, industry sources said.

    * MidEast crude benchmarks, refining margins rose in June
    * Lighter grades may rise less due to ampler supply

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
may raise its August official selling price (OSP) for crude sold
in Asia, hiking for a third straight month due to rising Middle
East benchmarks and a rebound in Asian refining margins,
industry sources said.
    Three sources from Asian refineries expect the August OSP
for flagship Arab Light crude to rise, although forecasts range
from $1 a barrel to as much as $3 a barrel, a Reuters survey
showed.
    A fourth source expects prices to remain flat or rise just
10-20 cents a barrel, while another called on Aramco to roll
over its July prices to August or cut by some 50-60 cents a
barrel.
    "Looking at market structure and margins, OSPs should go up,
but actually refiners are not making much money now ... Prompt
refining margins improved but forward margins still look
lackluster. If OSPs rise by $1-$2, refiners will have a hard
time," the source said.
    The front-month Dubai cash futures spread rose by $3.60 in
June, thanks partly to tighter supply, while Asia's margins for
gasoline, naphtha, gasoil and jet fuel improved on demand
recovery. <NAF-SIN-CRK> <GL92-SIN-CRK> <JETSGCKMc1>
<FO180SGCKMc1> <LFO05SGBRTCMc1>
    LSFO margins were pressured by weak demand and excess
supplies, while HSFO margins held relatively firm.
<FO180SGCKMc1><LFO05SGBRTCMc1> 
    Saudi OSPs for lighter grades such as Arab Extra Light and
Arab Light could rise less than for heavier grades, with
August-loading peer light sour grades from Abu Dhabi - Murban
and Das - traded at discounts to their OSPs in the spot market.
    From August, the supply of Middle East crude could increase
as OPEC and Russia will likely ease record oil production cuts.
    Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters no discussions have taken
place so far about extending record 9.7 million barrels per day
(bpd) in cuts into August, meaning they were most likely to be
eased to 7.7 million bpd until December.[nL8N2E75MP]
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million bpd of crude bound for
Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
        
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for August (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         JULY        Change       est. AUG OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +0.20     -0.60/+3.00     -0.40/+3.20  
    Arab Light          +0.20     -0.60/+3.00     -0.40/+3.20  
    Arab Medium         +0.20     -0.60/+3.00     -0.40/+3.20  
    Arab Heavy          -0.10     -0.60/+3.00     -0.70/+2.90
    Source: Reuters, trade

 (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Additional reporting by Koustav
Samanta and Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Richard Pullin)
 ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters
Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))
 
Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

