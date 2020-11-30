PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise Asia crude prices in January -survey

(Repeats story published on Monday with no changes to text) * MidEast benchmark Oman, Dubai rise on spot crude demand in Nov * Asia's refining margins for middle distillates, VLSFO rise By Shu Zhang SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise its official selling prices (OSPs) for Asian buyers in January, tracking stronger benchmark prices as some refiners increase output to meet higher winter demand, a Reuters survey showed. Six sources at Asian refiners expect the January OSP for Saudi flagship crude grade Arab Light to rise by 65 cents a barrel on average, with their forecasts ranging between an increase of 50 cents and 85 cents. Two of the sources forecasted bigger price increases for Saudi lighter grades than heavier ones, as they contain more middle distillates, gasoil and jet fuel, which were more profitable for refiners this month. <GOSGCKMc1><JETSGCKMc1> Strong demand for spot crude pushed up November's average differentials to Dubai swaps for benchmarks cash Dubai and DME Oman by around 80 cents a barrel from last month, data compiled by Reuters showed. Refiners such as Indian Oil Corp <IOC.NS> stepped up crude purchases in November as fuel demand recovered while weather forecasts were pointing to a harsher winter.[nL4N2HY3S9][nL1N2I90M3] For other oil products, Asia's cracks for very low sulphur fuel oil margins also strengthened in November <LFO05SGDUBCMc1>, while gasoline and naphtha weakened due to ample supply. <GL92-SIN-CRK> <NAF-SIN-CRK> Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude bound for Asia. State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices. Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the kingdom's monthly OSPs. Below are expected Saudi prices for January (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average): DEC Change est.JAN OSP Arab Extra Light -0.70 +0.50/+1.00 -0.20/+0.30 Arab Light -0.50 +0.50/+0.85 +0.00/+0.35 Arab Medium -0.20 +0.50/+0.80 +0.30/+0.60 Arab Heavy -0.30 +0.50/+0.80 +0.20/+0.50 Source: Reuters, trade (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4)) ((Please double-click on the newslink: [CRU/M] for daily Middle East reports [OPEC/O] for OPEC stories [FUEL/A] for fuel oil reports [LDIS/A] for light products reports [MDIS/A] for middle distillates reports)) Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (REPEAT, PREVIEW)

