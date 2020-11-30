PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise Asia crude prices in January -survey

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise its official selling prices (OSPs) for Asian buyers in January, tracking stronger benchmark prices as some refiners increase output to meet higher winter demand, a Reuters survey showed.

    * MidEast benchmark Oman, Dubai rise on spot crude demand in
Nov
    * Asia's refining margins for middle distillates, VLSFO rise

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to raise its official selling prices (OSPs) for
Asian buyers in January, tracking stronger benchmark prices as
some refiners increase output to meet higher winter demand, a
Reuters survey showed.
    Six sources at Asian refiners expect the January OSP for
Saudi flagship crude grade Arab Light to rise by 65 cents a
barrel on average, with their forecasts ranging between an
increase of 50 cents and 85 cents.
    Two of the sources forecasted bigger price increases for
Saudi lighter grades than heavier ones, as they contain more
middle distillates, gasoil and jet fuel, which were more
profitable for refiners this month. <GOSGCKMc1><JETSGCKMc1>
    Strong demand for spot crude pushed up November's average
differentials to Dubai swaps for benchmarks cash Dubai and DME
Oman by around 80 cents a barrel from last month, data compiled
by Reuters showed.
    Refiners such as Indian Oil Corp <IOC.NS> stepped up crude
purchases in November as fuel demand recovered while weather
forecasts were pointing to a harsher
winter.[nL4N2HY3S9][nL1N2I90M3]
    For other oil products, Asia's cracks for very low sulphur
fuel oil margins also strengthened in November <LFO05SGDUBCMc1>,
while gasoline and naphtha weakened due to ample supply.
<GL92-SIN-CRK> <NAF-SIN-CRK>
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for January (in $/bbl
against the Oman/Dubai average):
                         DEC        Change         est.JAN OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    -0.70     +0.50/+1.00     -0.20/+0.30  
    Arab Light          -0.50     +0.50/+0.85     +0.00/+0.35  
    Arab Medium         -0.20     +0.50/+0.80     +0.30/+0.60  
    Arab Heavy          -0.30     +0.50/+0.80     +0.20/+0.50
    Source: Reuters, trade     

