PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise April crude prices to Asia to all-time highs

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may sharply hike prices of crude for Asia in April, trade sources said on Wednesday, with differentials for most grades hitting all-time highs as global supplies tighten over financing and shipping issues from sanctions on Russia.

    By Florence Tan
    SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
may sharply hike prices of crude for Asia in April, trade
sources said on Wednesday, with differentials for most grades
hitting all-time highs as global supplies tighten over financing
and shipping issues from sanctions on Russia.
    The official selling price (OSP) for Saudi's flagship Arab
Light crude may rise to a record of $4.50 a barrel, up $1.70,
three of five refining sources told Reuters in a survey.
    Another two respondents said the OSP could rise by $1.50 and
$2.20 a barrel.
    The sharp price hikes are tracking strong gains in Middle
East benchmark Dubai last month which reached record levels as
buyers faced limited options amid tight supplies. [nL1N2UT030]
    Benchmark grades Dubai, Oman and Murban continued to surge
hitting fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, the first day of
trading this month. Global oil price Brent <LCOc1> jumped more
than 4% on Wednesday to its highest since July 2014.
[nL1N2V40VK] [O/R]
    "It's very hard to forecast especially with so much
uncertainty ahead," one respondent said.
    Light crude grades continued to be underpinned by robust
margins for middle distillates although some respondents expect
smaller price hikes for heavier grades.
    Even then, the OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude may
still hit record levels in April, the survey showed.
    Despite record prices, some refiners including India's
Bharat Petroleum Corp <BPCL.NS> are seeking extra oil from
Middle Eastern producers for April. [nL1N2V501F]
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude
bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for April (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                        MARCH       Change        est.APRIL OSP 
    Arab Extra Light    +3.60     +1.70/+2.35     +5.30/+5.95  
    Arab Light          +2.80     +1.50/+2.20     +4.30/+5.00  
    Arab Medium         +2.75     +1.15/+2.10     +3.90/+4.85  
    Arab Heavy          +1.40     +0.70/+2.10     +2.10/+3.50
    Source: Reuters, trade     

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Saudi crude oil prices to Asia    https://tmsnrt.rs/36VTCpJ
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin)
 ((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
