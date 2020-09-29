PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may keep Nov crude prices to Asia little changed

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep its November official selling prices (OSPs) little changed for Asian buyers in line with Middle East benchmarks, a survey showed on Tuesday.

    * Five of 7 respondents expect small price hikes
    * Naphtha, gasoline cracks support refining margins
    * Fuel demand outlook remains lacklustre despite peak winter
boost

    By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan
    Five of the seven respondents expect prices to stay
unchanged or rise slightly while the remaining two expect prices
to fall, the survey showed. Their price forecasts range from an
increase of 20-30 cents a barrel to a reduction of 30 cents.
    Some of the respondents said small price hikes would track a
similar rise in physical Dubai in September from August, one of
two benchmarks used by Aramco to set prices. The other
benchmark, DME Oman, slipped into a wider discount.
    Stronger gasoline and naphtha cracks provided support for
Saudi light crude prices, the sources said.
<NAF-SIN-CRK><GL92-SIN-CRK>
    However, high product inventories in key markets like China
and mobility restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 cases
are likely to cap fuel demand and squeeze refiners' margins,
they added.
    Even if Aramco cuts prices, some refiners would still be
running at a loss because of poor diesel margins, one of the
respondents said.
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released on around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> sets its crude prices
based on recommendations from customers and after calculating
the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on
yields and product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for November (in $/bbl
against the Oman/Dubai average):
                         OCT        Change        est.NOV OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    -0.80     -0.20/+0.30     -1.00/-0.50  
    Arab Light          -0.50     -0.30/+0.30     -0.80/-0.20
    Arab Medium         -0.30     -0.30/+0.30     -0.60/0.00  
    Arab Heavy          -0.30     -0.30/+0.30     -0.60/0.00  
    Source: Reuters, trade     
   

