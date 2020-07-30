PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut Sept crude oil prices to Asia - survey

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut its September official selling price (OSP) for crude sold in Asia, tracking falling Middle East benchmarks and weak refining margins, according to industry sources.

    * Mideast crude benchmarks fall in July on weak demand
    * Asia's refining margins remain weak, outlook uncertain 

    Five sources from Asian refineries on average expect the
September OSP for flagship Arab Light crude to fall by 61 cents
a barrel, though forecasts range from a cut of $1 to 20-30
cents, a Reuters survey showed.
    Slow demand recovery amid the second wave of COVID-19
infections has depressed spot prices for Middle Eastern crude
this month, while Asia's refining margins remained weak, they
said. [ACRU/T][CRU/TENDA]
    Although the monthly average of cash Dubai's premium to
swaps dipped by only 6 cents so far this month, DME Oman and
cash Dubai this week turned to discounts to swaps for the first
time since May, data compiled by Reuters showed.
    Prompt Dubai has flipped from backwardation into contango in
late July. The contango structure, where prompt prices are lower
than future prices, usually indicates an immediate oil surplus.
    Asia's margins for gasoline, jet fuel and high sulphur fuel
oil weakened in July <GL92-SIN-CRK><JETSGCKMc1><FO180SGCKMc1>,
while cracks for naphtha, gas oil and low sulphur fuel oil
showed improvement. <NAF-SIN-CRK><GO10SGCKMc1><LFO05SGBRTCMc1> 
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for September (in $/bbl
against the Oman/Dubai average):
                         Aug.      Change         est.Sept. OSP 
    Arab Extra Light    +1.20    -1.00/-0.30     +0.20/+0.90   
    Arab Light          +1.20    -1.00/-0.20     +0.20/+1.00
    Arab Medium         +1.20    -1.00/-0.30     +0.20/+0.90   
    Arab Heavy          +0.90    -1.00/-0.30     -0.10/+0.60   
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting by Shu Zhang; Additional reporting by Florence Tan,
Koustav Samanta, Seng Li Peng and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
 ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters
Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))
 
