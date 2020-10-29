PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut or keep Asia crude prices steady in December -survey

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may maintain or cut slightly its crude official selling prices (OSPs) for Asian buyers in December after benchmark Dubai prices and refining margins weakened, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

    * Asia's refining margins for gasoline, naphtha weaken
    * MidEast benchmark Dubai falls in Oct; Oman strengthens
    * Spot crude demand seen firm as China's purchases rebound

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
may maintain or cut slightly its crude official selling prices
(OSPs) for Asian buyers in December after benchmark Dubai prices
and refining margins weakened, a Reuters survey showed on
Thursday.
    Three of six Asian buyers expect the December OSP for Saudi
flagship grade Arab Light to fall by 10-20 cents a barrel from
the previous month, while two others expected prices to hold
steady, the survey showed.
    The average Middle East benchmark cash Dubai's differential
to Dubai swaps has slipped 12 cents this month, indicating
weakness in the market.
    Weak margins remain a major concern for Asian refiners as
cracks for gasoline and naphtha softened from last
month.<GL92-SIN-CRK><NAF-SIN-CRK>
    However, gasoil, jet fuel and fuel oil margins have
improved.<GOSGCKMc1><JETSGCKMc1><LFO05SGDUBCMc1>
    Only one respondent expected December Saudi crude prices to
increase by 40 cents a barrel, citing firm demand for spot
cargoes in Asia this month especially from Chinese refiners such
as Rongsheng Petrochemical.[nL4N2HC2DX][nL4N2H72IF][nL4N2H529L]
    China's demand also pushed up the other Middle East
benchmark, DME Oman this month.
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
        
    Below are expected Saudi prices for December(in $/bbl
against the Oman/Dubai average):
                         NOV          Change         est.DEC OSP
 
    Arab Extra Light    -0.60      -0.20/+0.40      -0.80/-0.20
    Arab Light          -0.40      -0.20/+0.40      -0.60/+0.00
    Arab Medium         -0.30      -0.20/+0.40      -0.50/+0.10
    Arab Heavy          -0.30      -0.20/+0.40      -0.50/+0.10
    Source: Reuters, trade     

