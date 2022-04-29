PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may cut June crude prices to Asia from record highs

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut prices for crude grades sold to Asia in June after benchmarks slumped from records in the previous month as COVID lockdowns curbed demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, traders said on Friday.

    * Arab Light OSP may fall by $5-$5.50/bbl - survey
    * Record refining margins in Asia may support prices

    Global markets were rattled last month by western sanctions
on Russia, the world's biggest combined crude and oil products
exporter, that could curb supplies, pushing Middle East spot
premiums and term prices to record highs. [nL1N2V52LW]
    However, COVID-19 restrictions across China cooled demand
causing prices to tumble this month. Also, large volumes of
Russian oil displaced by European sanctions are still heading to
China and India while Japan and South Korea are releasing
strategic oil reserves, easing supply concerns.[nL3N2WK2UT]
    To reflect these changes, state oil company Saudi Aramco is
expected to cut the official selling price (OSP) for flagship
Arab Light crude in June by $5-$5.50 a barrel from a record
premium of $9.35 a barrel above the average of Platts Dubai and
Dubai Mercantile Exchange Oman quotes, a Reuters survey of seven
refining sources showed.
    The price cuts are because of weak refining margins in China
from the COVID lockdowns and a lack of product export quotas
that prevent Chinese refiners from shipping out excess fuel, one
respondent said.
    Another respondent, the only one who is expecting smaller
price reductions at $3-$4 a barrel, said he expects strong
refining margins to support OSPs.
    Asian oil refiners are reaping their highest profits ever
this week, spurred by higher fuel demand and fuel exports to
Europe to replace the Russian shortfall. [nL2N2WR004]
    Saudi crude supplies could rise further as OPEC+ is likely
to stick to its existing deal and agree another small output
increase for June when it meets on May 5, six sources from the
producer group told Reuters on Thursday. [nL2N2WQ0YV]
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting about 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude
bound for Asia.
    Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations
from customers and after calculating the change in the value of
its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for June (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         MAY       Change         est.JUNE OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +9.60     -5.50/-4.20     +4.10/+5.40  
    Arab Light          +9.35     -5.60/-4.00     +3.75/+5.35  
    Arab Medium         +9.30     -5.15/-3.60     +4.15/+5.70  
    Arab Heavy          +7.95     -5.95/-3.40     +2.00/+4.55
    Source: Reuters, trade     

