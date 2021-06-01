PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia expected to raise July light crude prices for Asia -survey

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to slightly increase its July official selling prices (OSPs) of light crude for Asia, as margin weakness and demand uncertainty cap the upside despite stronger crude benchmarks, a Reuters survey showed.

    * Forecasts track a small rise in Middle East benchmarks in
May
    * Saudi may slash OSPs for Arab Medium, Heavy on fuel oil
weakness

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, June 1(Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to slightly increase its July official selling
prices (OSPs) of light crude for Asia, as margin weakness and
demand uncertainty cap the upside despite stronger crude
benchmarks, a Reuters survey showed. 
    Sources at five Asian refiners on average expected the July
OSP for Saudi flagship grade Arab Light to rise by 10 cents a
barrel, with their forecasts ranging between no change to an
increase of up to 20 cents. 
    The expected adjustment for Arab Light tracked the price
strength in Middle East crude oil benchmarks Cash Dubai and DME
Oman, which in May saw their premiums to Dubai swaps up by 14
cents and 8 cents respectively from April. 
    But weakness in Asia's refining margins, also known as
cracks, in particular for fuel oil, is expected to bring cuts in
July OSPs for heavier Saudi crude grades, according to three of
the respondents. 
    They forecast a price reduction of 10-30 cents a barrel for
Arab Medium and a cut of 40-70 cents a barrel for Arab Heavy.
    Asia's crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) fell
sharply in the second half of May to five-month lows amid
concerns of ample supplies and weak demand in the spot bunkering
and power generation sectors.
<FUEL/A><LFO05SGDUBCMc1>[nL1N2MT0LN]
    Asia's crack for gasoline <GL92-SIN-CRK> also took a beating
in May as fresh mobility restrictions amid a sharp rise in
coronavirus cases from new variants in parts of Asia raised
demand concerns for transportation fuels.
[nL3N2NI2J2][nL5N2NI0WN]    
    Gasoil and jet fuel, which benefited from higher refining
margins last month thanks to a relatively faster demand recovery
in the West that was boosting arbitrage shipments out of Asia,
also struggled with COVID-19-induced demand weakness in several
regional markets. <MDIS/A> 
    The market's attention was also on a Tuesday meeting by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its
allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, in which the producers are
likely to stick to a slow easing of supply curbs. [nL5N2NI303]
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia. 
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices. 
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs. 
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for July (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         JUNE       Change        est.JULY OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +1.50      +0.30/+0.50     +1.80/+2.00
    Arab Light          +1.70      +0.00/+0.20     +1.70/+1.90
    Arab Medium         +1.25      -0.30/+0.15     +0.95/+1.40  
    Arab Heavy          +0.50      -0.70/+0.10     -0.20/+0.60
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Additional Reporting by Florence Tan
and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Tom Hogue)
 ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters
Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))
 
((Please double-click on the newslink:
[CRU/M] for daily Middle East reports
[OPEC/O] for OPEC stories
[FUEL/A] for fuel oil reports
[LDIS/A] for light products reports
[MDIS/A] for middle distillates reports))

Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters