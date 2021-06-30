PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia expected to raise August crude prices for Asia -survey

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to increase its August official selling prices (OSPs) for Asia for the second straight month, tracking stronger crude benchmarks, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

    * Forecasts track a rise in Middle East benchmarks in June
    * Asia's refining margins mixed for oil products

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to increase its August official selling prices
(OSPs) for Asia for the second straight month, tracking stronger
crude benchmarks, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.
    Sources at four Asian refiners on average expected the
August OSP for Saudi flagship grade Arab Light to rise by 65
cents a barrel, with their forecasts ranging between 50 cents to
70 cents.
    Their forecast tracked the price strength in Middle East
crude oil benchmarks Cash Dubai and DME Oman, which in June saw
their premiums to Dubai swaps up by about 70 cents from May.
    In June, Asia's refining margin for gasoline <GL92-SIN-CRK>
has averaged at $5.40 per barrel, 12% lower compared with an
average of $6.16 per barrel last month, while the naphtha crack
has slightly increased.<LDIS/A>
    Asia's jet fuel cracks have averaged $5.88 per barrel in
June, 2% lower compared with $6 a barrel in May, while the
gasoil cracks have averaged $8.33 per barrel this month, about
2.5% higher from the May-average.<JETSGCKMc1><GO10SGCKMc1>
    Asia's crack for front-month very low-sulphur fuel oil
(VLSFO) in June averaged at $11.90 a barrel above Dubai crude,
up by 70 cents from May's average, as gradual inventory declines
eased concerns of oversupply.<FUEL/A><LFO05SGDUBCMc1>    
    The market's attention is now on the July 1 meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies
led by Russia, together known as OPEC+. Sources and market
watchers have said they expect the group to discuss a further
gradual easing of existing oil production curbs from
August.[nL2N2OB1SK][nL2N2O40JQ]
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for August (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         JULY       Change        est.AUG OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +1.90     +0.60/+0.70     +2.50/+2.60  
    Arab Light          +1.90     +0.50/+0.70     +2.40/+2.60  
    Arab Medium         +1.35     +0.40/+0.90     +1.75/+2.25  
    Arab Heavy          +0.40     +0.20/+1.00     +0.60/+1.40
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Additional Reporting by Florence Tan,
Roslan Khasawneh and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Robert Birsel)
Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

