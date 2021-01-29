PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia - survey

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to lower its official selling prices (OSPs) for Asian buyers in March, the first cut in three months, tracking falling benchmark prices and coronavirus-induced demand weakness, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

    * Middle East benchmarks fall in Jan on weaker demand 
    * Asia's refining margins mixed for oil products
    * Chinese refiners slow down crude purchases

    By Shu Zhang and Florence Tan
    SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to lower its official selling prices (OSPs) for
Asian buyers in March, the first cut in three months, tracking
falling benchmark prices and coronavirus-induced demand
weakness, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
    Five sources at Asian refiners on average expected the March
OSP for the flagship Arab Light grade to fall by 16 cents a
barrel, with their forecasts ranging from no change to a 30 cent
cut.
    In January, benchmark DME Oman's premium to Dubai swaps fell
by 23 cents from last month, while cash Dubai's premium to swap
dipped 8 cents, as Asian refiners' appetite for crude was
crimped by seasonal maintenance and demand uncertainties.
    Refiners in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer,
slowed crude purchases in January, pressuring China-focused
grades such as Russian ESPO Blend crude, which has weakened to
its lowest since September last year.<ESPO-DUB><CRU/M>
    "Sour crude was dropping fast with China demand off," a
crude trader said, adding that supplies from onshore storage in
Asia were still abundant.
    China is seeking to limit travel to curb a surge in
coronavirus cases as it heads into the Lunar New Year, normally
its busiest travel season. [nL1N2K401T]
    Asia's cracks, or refining margins, for jet fuel
<JETSGCKMc1> and gasoil <GOSGCKMc1> have fallen in January as
fresh waves of the pandemic dampened the recovery. 
    However cracks for naphtha <NAF-SIN-CRK>, gasoline
<GL92-SIN-CRK>, and low-sulphur fuel oil <LFO05SGDUBCMc1> have
strengthened, helped by tighter supplies.
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
Asia-bound crude.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for March (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         FEB        Change        est.MAR OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +0.60     -0.30/0.00     +0.30/+0.60
    Arab Light          +1.00     -0.30/0.00     +0.70/+1.00  
    Arab Medium         +0.75     -0.40/0.00     +0.35/+0.75
    Arab Heavy          +0.30     -0.40/0.00     -0.10/+0.30
    
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Florence Tan; Editing by Jan
Harvey)
 ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters
Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))
 
((Please double-click on the newslink:
[CRU/M] for daily Middle East reports
[OPEC/O] for OPEC stories
[FUEL/A] for fuel oil reports
[LDIS/A] for light products reports
[MDIS/A] for middle distillates reports))

Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More