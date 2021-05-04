PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia expected to cut June crude prices for Asia -survey

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to cut its official selling prices (OSPs) for Asia in June, tracking weakness in Middle East benchmark Dubai and demand uncertainty amid a new wave of regional COVID-19 outbreaks, a Reuters survey showed.

    * Saudis expected to cut prices for first time since last
Dec
    * Dubai differential fell in April on weak Asia buying
interests
    * COVID-19 outbreak in India hits fuel demand, crude
purchases 

    By Shu Zhang
    SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
is expected to cut its official selling prices (OSPs) for Asia
in June, tracking weakness in Middle East benchmark Dubai and
demand uncertainty amid a new wave of regional COVID-19
outbreaks, a Reuters survey showed.
    Sources at five Asian refiners expected the June OSP for
flagship Arab Light crude to decrease by an average of 28 cents
a barrel, which would become the producer's first price
reduction since December last year. <OSP/SA>
    Their forecasts tracked a loss in benchmark Cash Dubai's
premiums to Dubai swaps, which weakened notably over the second
half of April and ended the month at its lowest since Feb. 24.
    A resurgence in COVID-19 infections in India has hit local
fuel demand and dampened market sentiment, causing refineries
there to reduce run rates and slow crude purchases in the spot
market, two of the survey respondents said.   
    "(What's) more important (is) how first week sales for May
will pan out. Basis that call will be taken for (crude)
nomination," one of them added.
    In April, Indian state refiners' local fuel sales declined
due to state-level restrictions aimed at stemming a rampant
second wave of coronavirus infections, preliminary data
showed.[nL1N2MQ03K]
    Meanwhile, the June Saudi OSPs will have to compete with the
prices released by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on Sunday,
another respondent said. 
    For the first time, ADNOC set the OSP for its flagship
Murban crude based on the monthly average of the newly launched
Murban futures contract on the ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) oil
exchange, and released its June OSPs ahead of Saudi
Aramco.[nL8N2MP0KX]
    Asia's refining margins for gasoline, gasoil, jet fuel and
0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) strengthened in April,
while the naphtha crack weakened.
<NAF-SIN-CRK><GL92-SIN-CRK><GO10SGCKMc1> [LFO05SGDUBCMc1]
    Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of
each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi
prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude bound for Asia.
    State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on
recommendations from customers and after calculating the change
in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and
product prices.
    Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment
on the kingdom's monthly OSPs.
    
    Below are expected Saudi prices for June (in $/bbl against
the Oman/Dubai average):
                         MAY        Change        est.JUNE OSP  
    Arab Extra Light    +1.60     -0.40/-0.10     +1.20/+1.50
    Arab Light          +1.80     -0.40/-0.10     +1.40/+1.70  
    Arab Medium         +1.45     -0.40/-0.10     +1.05/+1.35  
    Arab Heavy          +0.80     -0.40/-0.10     +0.40/+0.70
    Source: Reuters, trade     

 (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
 ((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters
Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))
 
((Please double-click on the newslink:
[CRU/M] for daily Middle East reports
[OPEC/O] for OPEC stories
[FUEL/A] for fuel oil reports
[LDIS/A] for light products reports
[MDIS/A] for middle distillates reports))

Keywords: SAUDI OIL/PRICES (PREVIEW)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters