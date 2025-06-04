Preview: Samsara's Earnings

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Samsara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The announcement from Samsara is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 15.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Samsara's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.11 0.07 0.05 0.03 Price Change % -16.0% -5.0% 14.000000000000002% -12.0%

Tracking Samsara's Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara were trading at $45.87 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Samsara

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Samsara.

The consensus rating for Samsara is Outperform, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $49.27, there's a potential 7.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tyler Technologies, Zoom Communications and HubSpot, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $675.89, suggesting a potential 1373.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zoom Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $86.8, suggesting a potential 89.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HubSpot, with an average 1-year price target of $736.91, suggesting a potential 1506.52% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Tyler Technologies, Zoom Communications and HubSpot, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Samsara Outperform 25.34% $265.99M -1.08% Tyler Technologies Outperform 10.31% $267.08M 2.35% Zoom Communications Neutral 2.93% $896.31M 2.85% HubSpot Outperform 15.67% $599.03M -1.11%

Key Takeaway:

Samsara ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Additionally, Samsara has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Samsara lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Samsara Better

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations. The company's Connected Operations Platform consolidates data from its IoT devices and a growing ecosystem of connected assets and third-party systems, and makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act on data insights using its cloud dashboard, custom alerts and reports, mobile apps, and workflows.. The company derives almost all of its revenue from subscription services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. The company's customers ranges from small and medium-sized businesses to state and local governments.

A Deep Dive into Samsara's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Samsara's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Samsara's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Samsara's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Samsara's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Samsara visit their earnings calendar on our site.

