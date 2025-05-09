Preview: Sally Beauty Holdings's Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sally Beauty Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 3.13% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sally Beauty Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.47 0.40 0.40 EPS Actual 0.43 0.50 0.45 0.35 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Sally Beauty Holdings's Stock

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings were trading at $8.35 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sally Beauty Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sally Beauty Holdings.

The consensus rating for Sally Beauty Holdings is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $10.5 implies a potential 25.75% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Petco Health and Wellness, Build-A-Bear Workshop and MarineMax, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Petco Health and Wellness, with an average 1-year price target of $3.66, suggesting a potential 56.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Build-A-Bear Workshop, with an average 1-year price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential 578.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MarineMax, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 211.38% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Petco Health and Wellness, Build-A-Bear Workshop and MarineMax, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sally Beauty Holdings Neutral 0.71% $476.84M 9.50% Petco Health and Wellness Neutral -7.31% $589.26M -1.24% Build-A-Bear Workshop Buy 0.78% $85.14M 16.20% MarineMax Buy 8.34% $189.51M 0.33%

Key Takeaway:

Sally Beauty Holdings ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Sally Beauty Holdings's Background

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a professional beauty-products retailer based in the United States. Sally Beauty operates throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Peru, France, Ireland, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. Product offerings include hair color and care, hair dryers and hair-styling appliances, nail care, skin care, and others.

Sally Beauty Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sally Beauty Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.71% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sally Beauty Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sally Beauty Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sally Beauty Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.36. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Sally Beauty Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

