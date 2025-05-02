A Preview Of Sabra Health Care REIT's Earnings

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in Sabra Health Care REIT are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sabra Health Care REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.35 0.35 0.33 EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Performance of Sabra Health Care REIT Shares

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT were trading at $17.62 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Sabra Health Care REIT

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sabra Health Care REIT.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Sabra Health Care REIT, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $19.0, suggesting a potential 7.83% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of National Health Investors, American Healthcare REIT and CareTrust REIT, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Health Investors, with an average 1-year price target of $82.0, suggesting a potential 365.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Healthcare REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $35.4, suggesting a potential 100.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CareTrust REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 68.39% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for National Health Investors, American Healthcare REIT and CareTrust REIT, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sabra Health Care REIT Neutral 11.60% $122.51M 1.70% National Health Investors Neutral 7.92% $82.91M 3.33% American Healthcare REIT Outperform 12.47% $112.17M -1.42% CareTrust REIT Outperform 16.32% $58.93M 1.95%

Key Takeaway:

Sabra Health Care REIT ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Sabra Health Care REIT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sabra Health Care REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

To track all earnings releases for Sabra Health Care REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SBRA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Jan 2025 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SBRA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.