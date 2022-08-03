PREVIEW-Rugby-South Africa must shift through the gears for Rugby Championship

By Nick Said

CAPE TOWN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa have made a stuttering start to the international season and must accelerate through the gears for the Rugby Championship as they start with back-to-back home games against the ailing All Blacks.

Coach Jacques Nienaber has remained loyal, perhaps to a fault, to the players that lifted the Rugby World Cup three years ago, giving him a squad with vast experience but one that is not firing on all cylinders ahead of Saturday’s opening game in Mbombela.

The Springboks lost five tests in 2021 and slipped up at home to Wales last month, albeit with an experimental side.

Wales tested them most when they moved the ball down their backline and away from the forward skirmishes, with the Springboks’ much-vaunted forward pack and ‘Bomb Squad’ exploding off the bench proving the difference in their two wins in the series.

South Africa have tried to play a more expansive game themselves but are at their best when they use their powerful forwards to grind teams into submission and a pinpoint kicking game to win territory.

There is nothing to suggest they will change tack in the Rugby Championship, or at next year’s World Cup in France, even if they have backed the electric Damian Willemse as an attacking weapon at fullback.

It is in the scrum where they are most dangerous, able to field two world-class front rows, and have options aplenty at lock and in the back row where the return from injury of 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has been a big boost.

The one area of concern – and it is sizeable – is at flyhalf, where Elton Jantjies has proven an unreliable back-up to Handre Pollard.

The latter can have his off-days too and barely played for Montpellier in the Top 14 in 2022, so he will hope to have worked his way back into form in the Wales series.

The versatile Willemse, who can also cover at centre, would be a strong option, but the Springboks' technical team will also be eager to give the injured Johan Goosen a run as soon as they can.

There is concern over the general inaccuracy that plagued their performances against Wales but Nienaber knows there is plenty of room for improvement.

