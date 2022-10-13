PREVIEW-Rugby-Anglo-French blockbuster highlights second World Cup weekend

By Nick Mulvenney

Oct 13 (Reuters) - After emerging triumphant from a journey into the unknown in their tournament-opener last weekend, England face a more familiar foe in the shape of France on Saturday in the highlight of the second weekend of the women's Rugby World Cup.

England's 84-19 demolition of Fiji at Eden Park last weekend in their first match against the Pacific islanders did nothing to dispel the notion that the Red Roses are heavy favourites to lift the trophy on Nov. 12.

The win extended their winning streak to 26 matches but it is the French who have come closest to ending that run over the last three years in defeats by 12, four and six points in their last three meetings in the Six Nations.

"Whether it be one win or 10 wins, it doesn't make a difference, it's a huge game," England coach Simon Middleton said after making one change to the team that trounced Fiji.

"This side won't take any motivating, they know what it is about. It's a Rugby World Cup match, it's two of the bigger hitters in the competition."

France also opened with a comfortable win at Eden Park last Saturday, racing to a big early lead against South Africa and finishing strongly for a 40-5 victory, and will be confident ahead of what looks like a Pool C decider in Whangarei.

Hosts New Zealand return to action against Wales at Waitakere Stadium in the Auckland suburbs on Sunday, looking for a more authoritative performance than they gave in their 41-17 win over Australia last week.

Coach Wayne Smith put their poor start down to opening night jitters but was clear that the Black Ferns would need a major improvement up front to challenge the powerful England pack down the track.

"They're the standard, so we're not that level yet, we've still got time up our sleeves, but we're definitely not that level yet," he said.

NO FLUKE

New Zealand could all but wrap up top spot in Pool A with a bonus point win over Wales, who needed a late penalty to edge Scotland 18-15 in their opener.

The Scots open the weekend on Saturday against an Australia side desperate to prove that their first half an hour against the Black Ferns last week, when they took a 17-0 lead over the world champions, was no fluke.

In Pool B, the United States should get their campaign back on track against Japan on Saturday after a 22-10 upset at the hands of Italy in their opener.

"It was like a nice slap of reality in the face in the very beginning as opposed to later," said Meya Bizer, who comes in at fullback in one of seven changes to the team that lost last weekend.

"We know what we need to fix and what we're capable of moving forward."

Fast-improving Italy open Sunday's triple-header at Waitakere Stadium against third-ranked Canada, who were comfortable 41-5 winners over Japan last weekend.

The final match of the weekend between Fiji and South Africa could be a high-scoring affair with both sides having had some fine moments in their openers against the European heavyweights.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

