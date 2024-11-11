Preview: Rockwell Medical's Earnings

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rockwell Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits Rockwell Medical's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rockwell Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.07 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.02 0.02 -0.07 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 12.0% 13.0%

Rockwell Medical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rockwell Medical were trading at $4.43 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 140.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Rockwell Medical

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rockwell Medical.

With 2 analyst ratings, Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.0, indicating a potential 103.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TELA Bio, Cerus and OrthoPediatrics, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, TELA Bio is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 114.45% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Cerus is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 32.28% downside. As per analysts' assessments, OrthoPediatrics is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential 795.49% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for TELA Bio, Cerus and OrthoPediatrics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rockwell Medical Buy 42.88% $4.55M 1.55% TELA Bio Buy 11.02% $11.07M -146.05% Cerus Buy 15.70% $26.20M -5.70% OrthoPediatrics Buy 36.53% $40.06M -2.13%

Key Takeaway:

Rockwell Medical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Inc is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers. It is a supplier of liquid bicarbonate concentrates, and acid and dry bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States. The company's products include CitraPure citric acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, and SteriLyte bicarbonate concentrate among others.

Key Indicators: Rockwell Medical's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rockwell Medical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Medical's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rockwell Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

To track all earnings releases for Rockwell Medical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

