Preview: Prologis's Earnings

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Prologis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

Prologis bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.82% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Prologis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.38 1.33 1.28 EPS Actual 1.50 1.43 1.34 1.28 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Tracking Prologis's Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis were trading at $98.3 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Prologis

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Prologis.

With 5 analyst ratings, Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $123.67, indicating a potential 25.81% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lineage, EastGroup Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Lineage, with an average 1-year price target of $69.7, suggesting a potential 29.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EastGroup Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $181.0, suggesting a potential 84.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rexford Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 56.26% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Lineage, EastGroup Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Prologis Buy 16.48% $1.68B 2.39% Lineage Outperform 0.37% $433M -0.80% EastGroup Properties Neutral 9.99% $120.85M 1.91% Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral 15.43% $186.89M 0.74%

Key Takeaway:

Prologis ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Prologis Better

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Prologis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Prologis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.48% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 58.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Prologis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Prologis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Downgrades Sector Outperform Sector Underperform Feb 2025 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jan 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.