A Preview Of Portland Gen Electric's Earnings

Portland Gen Electric (NYSE:POR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Portland Gen Electric will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

The announcement from Portland Gen Electric is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Portland Gen Electric's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.87 0.62 1.09 EPS Actual 0.36 0.90 0.69 1.21 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Portland Gen Electric Share Price Analysis

Shares of Portland Gen Electric were trading at $43.32 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Portland Gen Electric

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Portland Gen Electric.

Analysts have provided Portland Gen Electric with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $45.67, suggesting a potential 5.42% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TXNM Energy, Idacorp and MGE Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TXNM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential 26.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Idacorp, with an average 1-year price target of $124.5, suggesting a potential 187.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for MGE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 84.67% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for TXNM Energy, Idacorp and MGE Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Portland Gen Electric Neutral 13.66% $367M 1.02% TXNM Energy Outperform 15.74% $293.21M 0.63% Idacorp Neutral -3.36% $43.13M 1.15% MGE Energy Underperform 4.11% $61.54M 1.82%

Key Takeaway:

Portland Gen Electric is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of gross profit, it is also at the top compared to its peers. However, its return on equity is at the bottom when compared to the other companies in the analysis.

Delving into Portland Gen Electric's Background

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services in a service territory that includes about half of all Oregon residents and two thirds of the state's business activity. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) 3.5 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

Financial Milestones: Portland Gen Electric's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Portland Gen Electric showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.66% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Portland Gen Electric's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Portland Gen Electric's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Portland Gen Electric's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Portland Gen Electric's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Portland Gen Electric visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for POR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for POR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.