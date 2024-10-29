A Preview Of Peakstone Realty Tr's Earnings

Peakstone Realty Tr (NYSE:PKST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Peakstone Realty Tr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

Investors in Peakstone Realty Tr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.64% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Peakstone Realty Tr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.71 EPS Actual 0.70 0.7 0.8 0.78 Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% 3.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Peakstone Realty Tr's Stock

Shares of Peakstone Realty Tr were trading at $13.19 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Peakstone Realty Tr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Peakstone Realty Tr.

With 1 analyst ratings, Peakstone Realty Tr has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $13.0, indicating a potential 1.44% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Net Lease Office, Hudson Pacific Properties and Brandywine Realty Tr, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Net Lease Office received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, implying a potential 248.75% upside. For Hudson Pacific Properties, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.2, indicating a potential 60.58% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brandywine Realty Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential 56.41% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Net Lease Office, Hudson Pacific Properties and Brandywine Realty Tr are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Peakstone Realty Tr Neutral -10.53% $45.42M -0.34% Net Lease Office Buy -8.82% $29.19M 1.90% Hudson Pacific Properties Neutral -11.08% $103.70M -1.72% Brandywine Realty Tr Neutral 5.13% $79.03M -13.84%

Key Takeaway:

Peakstone Realty Tr is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Peakstone Realty Tr shows mixed performance compared to its peers in the real estate sector.

Discovering Peakstone Realty Tr: A Closer Look

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates predominately single-tenant industrial and office properties with creditworthy tenants and long-term leases. Peakstone's portfolio consists of newer vintage, and well-located real estate assets totaling approximately 19 million square feet across 24 states in majorly high-growth coastal and sunbelt markets.

Financial Insights: Peakstone Realty Tr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Peakstone Realty Tr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Peakstone Realty Tr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Peakstone Realty Tr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Peakstone Realty Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Peakstone Realty Tr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

