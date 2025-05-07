Preview: Pacira BioSciences's Earnings

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pacira BioSciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Pacira BioSciences bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 5.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.70 0.70 0.62 EPS Actual 0.91 0.79 0.89 0.62 Price Change % -5.0% 0.0% 6.0% 12.0%

Pacira BioSciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Pacira BioSciences were trading at $25.15 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Pacira BioSciences

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $44.6, the consensus suggests a potential 77.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ocular Therapeutix, Amphastar Pharma and Innoviva, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ocular Therapeutix, with an average 1-year price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential 37.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Amphastar Pharma, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 27.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Innoviva, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 118.69% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ocular Therapeutix, Amphastar Pharma and Innoviva are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pacira BioSciences Buy 3.32% $147.37M 2.10% Ocular Therapeutix Buy 15.41% $15.85M -14.50% Amphastar Pharma Neutral 4.73% $86.65M 5.20% Innoviva Outperform 6.95% $84.64M 2.99%

Key Takeaway:

Pacira BioSciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company's commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; and iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. In addition, it is developing PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel gene therapy vector platform for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

A Deep Dive into Pacira BioSciences's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pacira BioSciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Pacira BioSciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Pacira BioSciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

