A Preview Of Oil States International's Earnings

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oil States International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Oil States International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oil States International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.01 0.09 0.04 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.03 0.09 0.07 Price Change % 3.0% -19.0% -6.0% 9.0%

Performance of Oil States International Shares

Shares of Oil States International were trading at $4.35 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oil States International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Oil States International.

Analysts have provided Oil States International with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $7.0, suggesting a potential 60.92% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ranger Energy Services, Natural Gas Services Gr and DMC Glb, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Ranger Energy Services received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, implying a potential 198.85% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Natural Gas Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, indicating a potential 520.69% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DMC Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 336.78% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ranger Energy Services, Natural Gas Services Gr and DMC Glb, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oil States International Buy 1.56% $29.65M 0.18% Ranger Energy Services Neutral -15.38% $13.90M 1.80% Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 42.79% $13.30M 1.75% DMC Glb Buy -9.27% $46.41M 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

Oil States International is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Oil States International's Background

Oil States International Inc is a provider of manufactured products and services to the energy, industrial and military sectors. Manufactured products include engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and natural gas. The company sells its products and services to national oil and natural gas companies, oil and natural gas companies, onshore and offshore drilling companies and other oilfield services, defense and industrial companies. The company operates through three business segments, Offshore/Manufactured Products, Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies. It erns maximum revenue from Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Financial Insights: Oil States International

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oil States International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Oil States International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oil States International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

To track all earnings releases for Oil States International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

