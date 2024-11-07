A Preview Of Ocugen's Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ocugen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Ocugen are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ocugen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 -0.06 Price Change % -2.0% 15.0% -9.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Ocugen's Stock

Shares of Ocugen were trading at $0.9919 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 197.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ocugen

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ocugen.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Ocugen, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $5.5, suggesting a potential 454.49% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and AVITA Medical, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and AVITA Medical are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AVITA Medical Outperform 29.29% $13.08M -54.50%

Key Takeaway:

Ocugen ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, suggesting a stronger profitability relative to others. The Consensus rating for Ocugen is not provided for direct comparison.

About Ocugen

Ocugen Inc company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. The company's pipeline includes Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, Novel Biologic Therapy for Retinal Diseases, Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapy Platform. The company is developing a modifier gene therapy platform designed to fulfill unmet medical needs related to retinal diseases, including inherited retinal diseases ("IRDs"), such as RP, LCA, Stargardt disease, and multifactorial diseases such as dAMD and Geographic Atrophy ("GA").

Ocugen: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ocugen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 135.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ocugen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -902.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocugen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -43.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -22.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ocugen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Ocugen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

