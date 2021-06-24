PREVIEW-Nike's China sales in spotlight after Xinjiang backlash
By Nivedita Balu
June 24 (Reuters) - All eyes will be on Nike Inc's NKE.N sales forecast for China as it reports quarterly numbers against the backdrop of calls to boycott global brands in the country for their comments on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
While overall results are expected to get a boost as Americans spend their stimulus checks on Air Max and Jordan sneakers, sales growth in China, Nike's fastest growing business with a roughly 20% share of the total revenue, has shown signs of slowing following the backlash.
Research firm Cowen's data showed that sales in China were weakening into June, and product sales on e-commerce platform Tmall declined as search trends for "guochao", Mandarin for homegrown fashion, gained popularity.
For an interactive graphic, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xQrbll
THE CONTEXT
Earlier this year, Nike and rivals Adidas and H&M, faced heat on Chinese social media after internet users found statements the companies had made in the past on the use of forced labor in Xinjiang. https://reut.rs/2UAKLDJ
Nike has said it does not directly source cotton from the region and confirmed with its contract suppliers that they are not using textiles or spun yarn from the area.
"We could see near-term sales volatility in Greater China, the brunt of which is likely to be felt in the next 1 to 2 quarters," BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon said.
Nike reports results on June 24.
For an interactive graphic, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/3d5wwgo
THE FUNDAMENTALS
* Nike's fourth-quarter sales in Greater China are expected to surge about 35% to $2.22 billion, slower than the 50% growth in the previous quarter
* Overall, revenue is expected to grow 74.4% to $11.01 billion from a year ago, when the pandemic was at its peak.
* The blue-chip stock is one of the worst Dow 30 .DJI performers this year, down about 6% compared with the index's 10.9% gain.
WALL STREET SENTIMENT
* The current average analyst rating on NKE shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 27 "strong buy" or "buy", 4 "hold" and 1 "strong sell"
* The median price target is $163.30. The stock closed at $133.10 on Wednesday
QTR ENDING
REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE
ACTUAL
RESULT
SURPRISE %
Feb. 28 2021
76 cents
90 cents
Beat
18.1
Nov. 30 2020
62 cents
78 cents
Beat
25.1
Aug. 31 2020
47 cents
95 cents
Beat
102.5
May. 31 2020
7 cents
-51 cents
Missed
-865.4
Feb. 29 2020
59 cents
78 cents
Beat
32.2
Nov. 30 2019
58 cents
70 cents
Beat
20.7
Aug. 31 2019
70 cents
86 cents
Beat
22.8
May. 31 2019
66 cents
62 cents
Missed
-5.9
