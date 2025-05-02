A Preview Of Mueller Water Products's Earnings

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Anticipation surrounds Mueller Water Products's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 16.68% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mueller Water Products's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.21 0.22 0.14 EPS Actual 0.25 0.22 0.32 0.30 Price Change % 17.0% 0.0% 6.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Mueller Water Products's Stock

Shares of Mueller Water Products were trading at $26.56 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 64.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Mueller Water Products

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Mueller Water Products.

The consensus rating for Mueller Water Products is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $29.0 implies a potential 9.19% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ESCO Technologies, Timken and Franklin Electric, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ESCO Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $182.5, suggesting a potential 587.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Timken, with an average 1-year price target of $81.5, suggesting a potential 206.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $94.0, suggesting a potential 253.92% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for ESCO Technologies, Timken and Franklin Electric, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mueller Water Products Neutral 18.68% $103M 4.29% ESCO Technologies Buy 13.15% $98.38M 1.90% Timken Neutral -4.20% $358.70M 2.73% Franklin Electric Neutral -6.28% $164.24M 2.41%

Key Takeaway:

Mueller Water Products ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and sells products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates in two segments Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions. The Water Flow Solutions segment, which derives maximum revenue for the company, includes products like iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products. Water Management Solutions' portfolio includes fire hydrants, repair and installation, natural gas, metering, leak detection, and pressure management and control products and solutions. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada and other international locations.

Financial Milestones: Mueller Water Products's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mueller Water Products's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.68% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mueller Water Products's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mueller Water Products's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mueller Water Products's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.57.

