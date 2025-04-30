Preview: Moderna's Earnings

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Moderna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.18.

Anticipation surrounds Moderna's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moderna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.68 -1.90 -3.39 -3.35 EPS Actual -2.91 0.03 -3.33 -3.07 Price Change % 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna were trading at $27.82 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Moderna

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Moderna.

Analysts have given Moderna a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $43.14, indicating a potential 55.07% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Neurocrine Biosciences and Exelixis, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Neurocrine Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $166.21, suggesting a potential 497.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exelixis, with an average 1-year price target of $37.82, suggesting a potential 35.95% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Neurocrine Biosciences and Exelixis, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Moderna Neutral -66.01% $217M -9.81% Neurocrine Biosciences Buy 21.84% $618.40M 3.88% Exelixis Buy 18.16% $546.79M 6.19%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Moderna is rated lower than its peers. Moderna has the lowest revenue growth among the group. Moderna also has the lowest gross profit margin. Additionally, Moderna has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Moderna ranks at the bottom across all metrics when compared to its peers.

Discovering Moderna: A Closer Look

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Financial Milestones: Moderna's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Moderna faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -66.01% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -117.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Moderna visit their earnings calendar on our site.

