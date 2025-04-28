Preview: Mirion Technologies's Earnings

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mirion Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Mirion Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mirion Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.09 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual 0.17 0.08 0.10 0.06 Price Change % 1.0% 5.0% -2.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Mirion Technologies's Stock

Shares of Mirion Technologies were trading at $15.32 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Mirion Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mirion Technologies.

Mirion Technologies has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.0, the consensus suggests a potential 17.49% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OSI Systems, Advanced Energy Indus and Novanta, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for OSI Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $217.5, suggesting a potential 1319.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Advanced Energy Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 748.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Novanta, with an average 1-year price target of $160.0, suggesting a potential 944.39% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for OSI Systems, Advanced Energy Indus and Novanta, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mirion Technologies Buy 10.37% $122.30M 0.99% OSI Systems Neutral 12.48% $147.15M 4.69% Advanced Energy Indus Buy 2.50% $154.71M 4.13% Novanta Neutral 12.52% $108.22M 2.21%

Key Takeaway:

Mirion Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for applications that benefit the health, safety, vitality, and technological progress of the human experience. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Nuclear & Safety and Medical. The Medical segment improves the quality and safety of cancer care delivery and supports applications across medical diagnostics and practitioner safety. The Nuclear & Safety segment powers advancements in nuclear energy and critical radiation safety, measurement and analysis applications across laboratories, research and other industrial markets such as defense.

Mirion Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Mirion Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mirion Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirion Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirion Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mirion Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Mirion Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

