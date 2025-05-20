A Preview Of Medtronic's Earnings

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Medtronic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

Medtronic bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.25 1.20 1.45 EPS Actual 1.39 1.26 1.23 1.46 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Performance of Medtronic Shares

Shares of Medtronic were trading at $86.97 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Medtronic

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Medtronic.

Analysts have given Medtronic a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $97.6, indicating a potential 12.22% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stryker, Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $427.6, suggesting a potential 391.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Boston Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $117.78, suggesting a potential 35.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Becton Dickinson, with an average 1-year price target of $225.2, suggesting a potential 158.94% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Stryker, Boston Scientific and Becton Dickinson, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medtronic Neutral 2.51% $5.51B 2.64% Stryker Buy 11.88% $3.74B 3.15% Boston Scientific Outperform 20.93% $3.21B 3.06% Becton Dickinson Outperform 4.50% $2.26B 1.22%

Key Takeaway:

Medtronic ranks second in consensus rating among its peers. It ranks last in revenue growth. It ranks first in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Financial Insights: Medtronic

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Medtronic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

