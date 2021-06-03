PREVIEW-Malaysia's end-May palm oil stocks seen at 8-month high

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles at the end of May likely jumped 6.3% on-month to their highest in eight months, as production rose amid sluggish exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Inventories at the world's second-largest producer are seen at 1.64 million tonnes, their highest since last September, according to the median estimate of nine planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters. MYPOMS-TPO

But stock levels remained tight as is 19% below the 10-year average of 1.95 million tonnes, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Production is pegged to rise 3.4% from April to 1.58 million tonnes, its highest in seven months, as plantations enter the seasonal higher production months. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Exports in May are expected to climb 0.9% month-on-month to 1.35 million tonnes, with cargo surveyor data showing slightly smaller shipments to the world's biggest palm oil buyer, India. MYPOME-PO

India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices last month hit record highs, which may support palm oil prices FCPOc3.

The market will be anticipating lower domestic consumption and higher supply in June, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

A labour shortage in Malaysia's plantations that has curbed output throughout the coronavirus pandemic is expected to prolong as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases forced the nation into a two-week lockdown.

The palm oil supply chain is allowed to operate during the lockdown, but local consumption will likely decline due to the closure of hotels, restaurants and catering services.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data on June 10.

Breakdown of May estimates (in tonnes):

Range

Median

Production

1,492,408-1,606,000

1,575,000

Exports

1,300,000-1,581,000

1,350,000

Imports

0-140,000

100,000

Closing stocks

1,543,389-1,754,000

1,644,000

* Official stocks of 1,545,981 tonnes in April plus the above estimated output and imports yield a total May supply of 3,220,981 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing stocks estimate, Malaysia's domestic consumption in May is estimated to be 226,981 tonnes.

