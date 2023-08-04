PREVIEW-Malaysia's end-July palm oil stocks seen at 5-month peak on higher output

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of July likely rose to a five-month peak as higher production offset an increase in exports, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Stockpiles were seen higher for a third consecutive month, expanding 4.2% from June to 1.79 million metric tons, according to the median estimate of 10 traders and analysts polled by Reuters. MYPOMS-TPO

Output in the world's second-largest producer was forecast to rise 9.2% to 1.58 million metric tons, the highest since December. MYPOMP-CPOTT

"Palm oil inventories will climb slightly on seasonal high output trend in July," said William Simadiputra, an analyst at DBS Vickers Securities in Jakarta.

Exports likely surged 8.5% to 1.27 million metric tons. MYPOME-PO

A recovery in production and export growth would imply stocks may increase less aggressively going ahead, said Nagaraj Meda, managing director, TransGraph Consulting.

Traders and analysts said the intensity of the El Nino weather phenomenon remained a key factor in determining price direction.

Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices FCPOc3 will trade in a 3,700 ringgit-4,200 ringgit ($813.90-$923.89) range in the second half of 2023, and will remain supported in the long term, state agency Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Tuesday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on Aug. 10.

Breakdown of July estimates (in tonnes):

Range

Median

Production

1,520,185-1,700,000

1,580,500

Exports

1,190,000-1,500,000

1,271,339

Imports

0-130,000

83,000

Closing stocks

1,613,000-1,990,009

1,793,301

* Official stocks of 1,720,567 tonnes in June plus the above estimated output and imports yield a total July supply of 3,384,067 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing stocks estimate, Malaysia's domestic consumption in July is estimated to be 319,427 tonnes.

($1 = 4.5460 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.