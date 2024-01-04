PREVIEW-Malaysia's end-December palm oil stocks seen declining on output drop

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of December likely fell further despite shrinking exports, as production declined, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Palm oil stocks are seen falling for a second consecutive month to 2.37 million metric tons, down 2.28% from November, according to the median estimate of 12 traders, planters and analysts polled by Reuters. MYPOMS-TPO

Crude palm oil (CPO) output in the world's second-largest producer was seen at 1.6 million tons, a 10.31% decline from the previous month. MYPOMP-CPOTT

"Malaysia's December-end palm oil stocks are expected to show a decline on the back of a seasonal reduction in production," said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head of Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.

Exports likely dropped 4.39% to 1.34 million tons, the survey showed, as demand eased. MYPOME-PO

With the big festive season over, higher palm oil stocks and winter in key destination markets resulted in a decrease in palm oil export demand, Bagani said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on Jan. 10.

Breakdown of December estimates (in metric tons):

Range

Median

Production

1,440,000-1,640,000

1,604,500

Exports

1,260,000-1,410,000

1,335,426

Imports

0-50,000

42,500

Closing stocks

2,265,000-2,500,000

2,365,199

* Official stocks of 2,420,398 tons in November plus the above estimated output and imports yield a total December supply of 4,067,398 tons. Based on the median of exports and closing stocks estimate, Malaysia's domestic consumption in December is estimated to be 366,773 tons.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.