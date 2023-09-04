PREVIEW-Malaysia's end-August palm oil stocks seen at 6-month peak on higher output

By Bernadette Christina and Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of August likely jumped to a six-month high, as output rose and exports slowed, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Stockpiles were seen higher for a fourth consecutive month, increasing 9.23% from July to 1.89 million metric tons, according to the median estimate of 11 traders and analysts polled by Reuters. MYPOMS-TPO

Output in the world's second-largest palm oil producer was estimated to have risen by 6.83% to 1.72 million metric tons, the highest since November. MYPOMP-CPOTT

"Production is gaining traction and will probably peak in October before the onset of the monsoon," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

However, exports likely dropped by 1.77% to 1.33 million metric tons, according to the survey. MYPOME-PO

Top buyer India bought record amounts of palm oil in June and July, Paramalingam said.

"Only a depletion in India's stockpile will see them resuming their buying interest," he added.

Global demand for palm oil remains slow as economic growth is expected to be below last year and concerns grew about demand from China, although weather-driven supply worries lend support to palm prices.

The market has moved around 4,000 ringgit ($859.85) a tonne on concerns of the El Nino weather patterns building up in coming months, said Sandeep Singh Director of Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its data on Sept. 11.

Breakdown of August estimates (in tonnes):

Range

Median

Production

1,680,000-1,790,000

1,720,000

Exports

1,286,229-1,450,000

1,330,000

Imports

0-120,000

100,000

Closing stocks

1,790,000-1,967,000

1,891,321

* Official stocks of 1,731,512 tonnes in July plus the above estimated output and imports yield a total August supply of 3,551,512 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing stocks estimate, Malaysia's domestic consumption in August is estimated to be 330,191 tonnes.

($1 = 4.6520 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

