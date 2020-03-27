PREVIEW-Lively debate expected at Colombia central bank meeting

BOGOTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will grapple on Friday with whether to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.25% in an effort to control inflation or cut rates to boost the economy amid a global economic crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus.

In a Reuters survey last week, 12 of the 20 analysts polled said they expect a hold in borrowing costs, which would mark 23 months at the same level, the lowest rate since the middle of 2014.

Five analysts predict the seven-member board will cut the rate by 25 basis points, two forecast a reduction of 50 points and one analyst said it could slash the rate by 100 points.

But market volatility in the past week already has some analysts changing their minds.

"Initially we expected that it would be stable, but the evolution in international and also local events makes us think the economic impact of coronavirus will be significant," said Camilo Perez, head economist at Banco de Bogota. "Now we think there could be a reduction."

Central banks around the world, including the Fed, have drastically cut borrowing costs during the last month in an effort to calm the fall-out from COVID-19, which has killed more than 23,000 people worldwide.

Analysts in the poll slashed their economic growth projections for Colombia for this year to an average of 2.5%, compared to the 3.7% predicted by the government.

The board may announce new measures to bolster liquidity, the analysts said, including a reduction in legal reserve requirements for banks.

The board has held several extraordinary meetings since the outbreak of coronavirus and announced measures including the possible purchase of up to nearly $3 billion in public and private debt.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Alistair Bell)

