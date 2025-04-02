Preview: Lindsay's Earnings

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lindsay to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

The announcement from Lindsay is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 2.9% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lindsay's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.01 1.17 1.55 EPS Actual 1.57 1.17 1.85 1.64 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% -5.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay were trading at $127.59 as of April 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Lindsay

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lindsay.

The consensus rating for Lindsay is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $130.0, there's a potential 1.89% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Titan Intl, Alamo Group and Urban-gro, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Titan Intl is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, indicating a potential 91.38% downside.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Alamo Group, with an average 1-year price target of $197.0, indicating a potential 54.4% upside.

As per analysts' assessments, Urban-gro is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 97.65% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Titan Intl, Alamo Group and Urban-gro, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lindsay Neutral 3.05% $49.97M 3.54% Titan Intl Outperform -1.70% $41.19M 0.24% Alamo Group Buy -7.72% $91.79M 2.76% Urban-gro Buy -49.51% $1.25M -91.66%

Key Takeaway:

Lindsay is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a positive growth rate. It ranks second for gross profit, indicating a healthy margin. The company is at the top for return on equity, showcasing strong profitability.

Delving into Lindsay's Background

Lindsay Corp provides various proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It has operations categorized into two main reporting segments: Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from the Irrigation segment. Its Irrigation segment includes manufacturing and marketing center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Lindsay's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lindsay's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lindsay's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lindsay's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lindsay's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Lindsay visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LNN

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2024 Northcoast Research Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2024 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for LNN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.