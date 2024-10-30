Preview: Kymera Therapeutics's Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kymera Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.84.

The market awaits Kymera Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.22% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kymera Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.73 -0.40 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.69 -0.25 -0.90 Price Change % 4.0% 3.0% 3.0% 18.0%

Analyst Opinions on Kymera Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kymera Therapeutics.

With 5 analyst ratings, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $52.8, indicating a potential 8.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, indicating a potential 49.47% downside. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $66.62, indicating a potential 37.39% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Amicus Therapeutics is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $17.4, suggesting a potential 64.12% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Amicus Therapeutics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Buy 51.28% $26.13M -66.51% Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 12969.75% $-262K -13.41% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Buy 110.26% $176.59M -14.18% Amicus Therapeutics Outperform 34.04% $115.41M -11.93%

Key Takeaway:

Kymera Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting average profitability relative to others. The Consensus rating for Kymera Therapeutics is not provided in the data.

All You Need to Know About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade intractable proteins and advance new treatment options for patients.

Breaking Down Kymera Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 55.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -163.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

