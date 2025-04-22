Preview: Kaiser Aluminum's Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kaiser Aluminum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Anticipation surrounds Kaiser Aluminum's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kaiser Aluminum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.83 0.91 0.57 EPS Actual 0.33 0.51 0.65 1.02 Price Change % 5.0% -0.0% -16.0% 1.0%

Tracking Kaiser Aluminum's Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum were trading at $53.65 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Kaiser Aluminum

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kaiser Aluminum.

The consensus rating for Kaiser Aluminum is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $74.0, there's a potential 37.93% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ivanhoe Electric, Nexa Res and Ryerson Holding, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ivanhoe Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 75.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Nexa Res, with an average 1-year price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential 90.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryerson Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 53.4% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ivanhoe Electric, Nexa Res and Ryerson Holding, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaiser Aluminum Buy 6.06% $79.50M 1.06% Ivanhoe Electric Outperform -20.29% $862K 6.52% Nexa Res Underperform 17.63% $143.30M -10.87% Ryerson Holding Neutral -9.44% $191.10M -0.52%

Key Takeaway:

Kaiser Aluminum ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Kaiser Aluminum Better

Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products predominantly to industrial customers. Its products include fabricated aluminum mill products such as flat-rolled (plate, sheet, and coil), extruded (rod, bar, hollows, and shapes), drawn (rod, bar, pipe, tube and wire) and certain cast aluminum products. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Kaiser Aluminum's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kaiser Aluminum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Kaiser Aluminum's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kaiser Aluminum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kaiser Aluminum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kaiser Aluminum's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Kaiser Aluminum visit their earnings calendar on our site.

